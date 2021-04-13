Illinois reports 3,193 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 3,193 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths.

The deaths include a Bureau County woman in her 70s.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,285,398 cases and 21,540 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 2,028 people were reportedly hospitalized statewide. Of those, 466 were in the intensive care unit and 185 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 4.3%; the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 5.0%.

IDPH also reported that more than 7.3 million COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide and 2,952,843 people, 23.18% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,979 doses. On Monday, 100,729 vaccines were reportedly administered across the state.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.