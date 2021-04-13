Advertisement

Illinois’ top health official featured during Knox College Commencement

(wifr)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, will be the speaker at the 2021 commencement exercises at Knox College in Galesburg. Ezike, the first Black woman appointed to lead the 143-year-old state agency, has been at the forefront of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A board-certified internist and pediatrician, she also is an assistant professor of pediatrics at Rush Medical College in Chicago.

”Dr. Ezike has become a familiar and respected face for Illinois, and has also been recognized nationally, as a result of her exceptional leadership in managing pandemic response and reporting,” said Teresa Amott, President of Knox College. “We are honored that she has agreed to speak at our commencement and provide words of wisdom and perspective to the class of 2021, who are graduating in these unprecedented times,” Amott added.

A graduate of Harvard University and the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, Ezike is a certified correctional health professional and diplomate of both the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Pediatrics. Ezike is an avid tennis player and reader, and she is fluent in Spanish and French.

She will speak during two sessions of Knox College Commencement exercises on Saturday, June 5, to allow for a limited number of guests.

Knox College continues to monitor health metrics and will make adjustments to plans as needed to ensure health and safety.

