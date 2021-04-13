Advertisement

Iowa health officials asking vaccine providers to pause J&J vaccine

Iowa Department of Public Health officials Tuesday announced they are asking all Iowa vaccine providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Department of Public Health officials Tuesday announced they are asking all Iowa vaccine providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This will be until further details are confirmed.

This comes after the US recommends the pausing of the vaccine over clot reports.

Rock Island County health officials also announced they would be pausing the vaccine.

You can read the full statement below.

“With the announcement from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) this morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has advised that all Iowa vaccine providers pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until more details are confirmed.

The CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.

Read the statement issued by the CDC here. CDC and FDA will provide additional information and answer questions later today at a media briefing. A recording of that media call will be available on the FDA’s YouTube channel.

We will provide an update when we have further details.”

