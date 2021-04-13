Advertisement

Iowa reports 445 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 445 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

It is the second day in a row that the state has not reported any additional virus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, 357,484 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,857 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 4.9% and the seven-day positivity rate was 4.8%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday:

  • Individuals tested: 1,668,910 (4,602,059 total tests)
  • Individuals recovered: 338,584
  • Cases per 100,000 people: 11,330
  • Individuals hospitalized: 220, no change from Monday
  • Individuals admitted over the last 24 hours: 31, one more than Monday
  • Individuals in the ICU: 56, one more than Monday
  • Individuals on a ventilator: 20
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

As of Monday afternoon, 1,806,972 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Iowans across the state. More than 1.12 million Iowans, 35.75% of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, and 750,029 Iowans, 23.77% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

