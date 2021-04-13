IowaWorks Hosting Drive-Thru, Virtual Career Fairs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

IowaWorks will present several drive-through career fairs in the TV6 viewing area. Jamie McLaughlin from IowaWorks is the PSL guest to talk about what is being offered and how folks can easily participate in the COVID-safe job/career fairs. It’s basically a drive-up, packet-pick up event where you get information about openings from companies seeking employees.

The fairs will be:

Jackson County : 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa.

Eldridge-North Scott Chamber: 4-6 p.m. Monday, April 26, Eldridge Community Center, 400 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge.

Virtual Manufacturing Career Fair: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, Link to register: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/iowa-workforce-development/e/1q3Em 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, Link to register:

Clinton Regional Development: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. May 25, Deanna’s Java Hut, 1938 Lincoln Way, Clinton.

DeWitt Chamber: 4-6 p.m. May 25, Dewitt Travel Mart, 630 S. 6th Ave., DeWitt.

Individuals with disabilities may request accommodations by emailing access@iwd.iowa.gov or by calling 515-725-1118. Requests must be received three business days prior to event dates.

