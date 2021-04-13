Advertisement

Jewelry That Helps You De-Stress

Wearable “chill jewelry” can help you cope
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Alexandra Herold of Patti + Ricky--The Adaptive Fashion Marketplace joins PSL to mostly talk about the site’s wearable “chill” line of jewelry. Touching these jewelry pieces can relieve stress or those with ADHD, anxiety, panic or other types of disorders and symptoms. Life during the pandemic has certainly caused a spike in stress. Watch the interview to learn more!

The discussion covers that there is evidence that “fidget” items can help relieve stress. Wearable “fidget” jewelry is shown as it is displayed at the Patti + Ricky website: necklaces, rings, and bracelets. There are other categories, as well, such as “Chewelry”, attractive emergency alert pendants, braille items, hearing aid ear cuffs, essential oil pieces, and SO MUCH MORE! It’s not just jewelry that is available---it is a space where you can shop for clothing, shoes, other accessories, gadgets, tech, home, & gifts for all ages.

As the website says, “Patti + Ricky is the Adaptive Fashion Marketplace for adults and kids with disabilities, chronic conditions, patients, seniors, and caregivers. Shopping does not typically include or embrace differences and individuals with disabilities. Patti + Ricky changes this with an inclusive shopping experience for all.”

Patti + Ricky / Email: info@pattiandricky.com / Call or Text: 303-578-6594

