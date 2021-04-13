Office of the State’s Attorney reviews Moline High School video investigation

ROCK ISLAND CO., Illinois (KWQC) - The Office of the State’s Attorney has reviewed the complete investigation involving an incident that was captured on video and shared numerous times on social media on Friday, April 9th.

“The video depicted a young man who was confirmed to be a student and football player at Moline High School. Upon review of all the facts gathered by the Moline Police Department, numerous witness interviews and diligent investigation by the Moline Police Department and cooperation by students and staff, this Office has referred the matter for appropriate action in our Juvenile Division.”

The laws in Illinois prohibit the public disclosure of any juvenile matters, regardless of the public’s interest or opinion, and it remains this Office’s duty to carefully protect this information.

According to Rock Island County State’s Attorney, Dora A. Villarreal, “The criminal and civil laws of the County and State remain separate and apart from any established school guidelines, policies or discipline process.”

The state’s attorney’s office has been asked to share the following statement made by the young man involved in the incident:

“I want to make it known that I’m fine. Everyone is worried about me and showing concern for me and I really appreciate it. Second, can everyone please stop talking about the incident and video? I understand everyone wants justice for me and they want what they think is right to be done, but I already made my feelings known to the police and my friends about how I feel about everything. I love the football team I’m on and they’re good guys. I know that personally. I talked to the people involved individually and they apologized. We had a heartfelt talk about it and I told them how I felt. So please don’t harass, bully, or threaten them at all. Lastly, I want to get my life back together, and my student-athlete life back on track, so if you do ever see me or know who I am, treat me as a human first, not a victim.”

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney urges everyone to cease the sharing the video on social media and respect the privacy of the young man.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.