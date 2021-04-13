Advertisement

Officials name victims who died in Lee County crash

Officials say 14-year-old Caylee Krug and 14-year-old Brecken Kooy, both of Dixon, died...
(File)(Gray News, file)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials have released the identities of those involved in a fatal crash over the weekend in Lee County, Illinois.

Officials say 14-year-old Caylee Krug and 14-year-old Brecken Kooy, both of Dixon, died following a single-vehicle crash.

Law enforcement says the driver, 19-year-old Draven Webb, of Dixon, and another passenger, 14-year-old Madison Rockwood, of Amboy, were both taken to the hospital and are both expected to recover.

“The Lee County Sheriff’s Office sends our condolences, thoughts and prayers to the families,” officials said in a statement. “The State’s Attorneys Office of Victim Services is also assisting with the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident.”

School officials release statement following death of Lee County students

