Advertisement

Partly Sunny & Cool Today/Patchy Frost Tonight

Dry Through The End Of The Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Partly to mostly sunny skies expected across the region this afternoon. Temperatures will remain a bit below normal, with highs in the 50′s. Lows take a tumble back into the 30′s later tonight, and that could mean some areas of frost possible. Cover up in sensitive plants or vegetation overnight into Wednesday. We’ll keep that chill in the air through the end of the week, with a mix of clouds and sun, and highs only reaching into the 50′s to near 60 degrees.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. High: 55°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Patchy frost possible. Low: 35°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Early morning frost, then partly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 52°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Police need help from the public locating a missing teenager. Police in Quincy say they are...
Police search for missing teen out of Quincy, Illinois
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High...
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High assignment and activities
Identities released in fatal crash Friday
Two teens have died and two others are injured following a crash that happened in Lee County...
School officials ‘deeply saddened’ following fatal crash in Amboy
FILE
Two teenagers dead, two others injured following car accident in Lee County

Latest News

Trending cooler
Partly sunny & cool today/patchy frost tonight
Trending cooler
Frost Wednesday morning?
First Alert Forecast - Cooler temperatures through the week
Drier And Cooler Conditions This Week
First Alert Forecast - Cooler temperatures through the week
First Alert Forecast - Cooler temperatures through the week