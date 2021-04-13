Partly sunny & cool today/patchy frost tonight

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Partly to mostly sunny skies expected across the region this afternoon. Temperatures will remain a bit below normal, with highs in the 50′s. Lows take a tumble back into the 30′s later tonight, and that could mean some areas of frost possible. Cover up in sensitive plants or vegetation overnight into Wednesday. We’ll keep that chill in the air through the end of the week, with a mix of clouds and sun, and highs only reaching into the 50′s to near 60 degrees.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. High: 55°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Patchy frost possible. Low: 35°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Early morning frost, then partly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 52°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

