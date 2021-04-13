Advertisement

Police investigating East Moline shooting incident

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A driver who led police on a pursuit in Davenport has been arrested and is being investigated in connection with a shooting incident in East Moline. According to East Moline police, officers were called to the 1300 block of 9th Ave. Tuesday around 10:22 a.m. on a report of gunshots.

Officers spoke with witnesses and reviewed video surveillance in the area. A vehicle was identified from the video and the information was relayed to other agencies. A vehicle fitting the description was soon located by Davenport police, but the driver fled as they attempted to stop it. The vehicle was eventually stopped with the driver, and sole occupant, taken into custody. It is unknown at this time if this is the same person involved in the shooting incident.

No one was injured in the shooting incident in East Moline and police say there is no further threat to the community.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Quad City Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

