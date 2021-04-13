Advertisement

Post-Pandemic Financial Optimism

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners, joins PSL to discuss the current financial climate as the nation emerges from a year of a slower economy with job losses due to coronavirus. He states repeatedly that there are reasons for optimism. Watch the segment to learn more.

Kampmann covers the following points in detail during the interview:

  • Reasons for Optimism: Stimulus Money, job market re-starting
  • Don’t Forget Your Emergency Fund: Savings to cover 3-6 months of income
  • Don’t Panic or Worry: Emotions can hurt financial decision-making
  • Don’t Take On More Debt: Good debt vs. bad debt---credit card debt is the WORST but buying a house is usually a GOOD debt
  • Recovery Stumbling Blocks: New COVID strains, politics, unemployment lingering

TRUE FINANCIAL PARTNERS / 3475 Utica Ridge Road / Bettendorf, IA / (563) 359-TRUE (8783) or Toll Free: (877) 359-8783

