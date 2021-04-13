Advertisement

Quad City Coalition to address Johnson & Johnson vaccine

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(KWQC) - The Quad City Covid-19 Coalition’s Tuesday web call is expected to address the pausing of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, among other vaccine updates in the Quad City area.

The hold comes amidst reports of complications with the one-dose vaccine in some individuals. Dr. Louis Katz of the Scott County Health Department is expected to go into why those issues are happening.

Joining the call will also be Nita Ludwig of the Rock Island County Health Department and Amy Thoreson of Scott County. You can watch the call on our TV6 Livestream above.

