Sunny & cool today/patchy frost tonight

Dry through Saturday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Clear skies and cool temps will greet you as you head out the door this morning. We will bottom out in the upper 30s this morning which may lead to patchy frost in sheltered area from the wind. Lots of sun is on the way again, but west winds will once again keep temps in the check in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday morning looks to be our best bet for frost as winds are expected to lighten up tonight. With everything greening up we do have vegetation that is susceptible to frosty mornings. Overall, the weather partner will be quiet and cool through Friday. Our next minor chance for rain returns on Saturday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 55º. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with patchy frost. Low: 35°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 52º.

