Bettendorf online teacher reflects on past school year, future of online learning

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Dawn Berta has been teaching online for over a decade and decided to create a new online learning business, Your Teachable Moment, during the pandemic.

“I came up with this idea last Summer, they way I came up with it is because they have these learning platforms out there for kids, so when my 13-year-old at the time was off of school for Spring Break and never returned, we were looking for some kind of interactive class she could do online in addition to what her school was having her do,” Berta said.

Your Teachable Moment has classes for all ages which range from learning how to play ukulele to learning French.

But after watching her 13-year-old daughter go through school online, she was left frustrated by the experience.

“I was watching my daughter go through this and I was thinking ‘god I wish I could just go through their computer system and just fix this for them’ and just make it interesting for them and better than what it is but they didn’t ask me,” Berta said.

The biggest thing Berta wanted to see change was consistency between classes.

“Having the same set up teacher to teacher, so some teachers had quizzes on Google Classroom, some people had quizzes outside of Google Classroom and they were sent the link in the email, things were class to class,” Berta said, “What I’ve learned that really works that the public schools have been missing is organization, things need to be organized and they need to be replicated the same. It was basically just sit and listen to the teacher and I think the kids really needed more interaction for it to be successful.”

Berta also added how online learning gave the wrong idea of what homeschooling is like.

“I’ve heard people say ‘Oh, I could never home school because I did this all year’ and what I want them to know is that is not home school at all, homeschool is very very different than that and it could be very successful,” Berta said.

And she could see a generation of learners be scared off from future online learning opportunities.

“They might shy away from it (online learning) in the future but when it’s done correctly and it has been done for years and years and years, then it is a whole different experience,” Berta said.

In the end, she feels school did the best they could.

“The kids who have been thrust into 100% online and weren’t ready for it, weren’t prepared for it and honestly the schools didn’t know what they were doing, they (schools and students) did their best...but it was not implemented well,” Berta said.

