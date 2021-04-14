Bettendorf Senior Golf Cart Tours Return In May

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Senior citizens looking to get out and enjoy a May day outdoors are encouraged to sign up for Golf Cart Tours of the Bettendorf Recreation Trail. Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation will host tours from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Duck Creek Park and back on Monday, May 24th The round trip tours will last around two hours and will leave from Palmer Hills Golf Course at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Palmer Hills Golf Course will provide the golf carts, which can be operated by a participant or a driver will be provided. Those driving the carts must be at least 15-years old. The tours are limited to no more than 70 people per tour. Parking for the tour will be at Palmer Hills Golf Course parking lot, 2999 Middle Road. Stops will be made at several sites along the way. Liquid refreshments will be provided.

Reservations are required. Online, phone, and walk-in registrations will begin Tuesday, May 4, 2021. To register online, go to www.bettendorf.org/register. Deadline for registration is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21 or until full.

No fee is required. There is no rain date for the event.

For more information, call Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4113.

