East Moline library

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Public Library is looking for public donations of empty baby food jars and egg cartons. Officials say this is needed for its upcoming children’s programs.

If you would like to drop off your donations at the library you can do so through the end of the month of April.

