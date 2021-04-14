Advertisement

East Moline library

The East Moline Public Library is looking for public donations of empty baby food jars and egg...
The East Moline Public Library is looking for public donations of empty baby food jars and egg cartons. Officials say this is needed for its upcoming children’s programs.(kwqc, city of east moline)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Public Library is looking for public donations of empty baby food jars and egg cartons. Officials say this is needed for its upcoming children’s programs.

If you would like to drop off your donations at the library you can do so through the end of the month of April.

The East Moline Public Library is taking donations of empty baby food jars and egg cartons for its upcoming children’s...

Posted by City of East Moline on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High...
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High assignment and activities
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
The Office of the State’s Attorney has reviewed the complete investigation involving an...
State’s Attorney reviews Moline High School video investigation
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
East Carolina University wrapped up their first week administering the J&J vaccine in Greenville.
U.S. recommends ‘pause’ of J&J vaccine over clot reports

Latest News

Volunteers are needed in the city of Maquoketa to help spread mulch at the city’s Grove Street...
Maquoketa looking for volunteers to help spread mulch at new Grove Street playground
The closures will be on the riverfront bike/pedestrian paths under I-74 in Moline and...
Intermittent bike path closures expected as part of I-74 River Bridge progress
For Iowans who have received the J&J vaccine within the last month, officials ask that if you...
IDPH asks Iowans to monitor symptoms following J&J vaccine dose
City officials in Muscatine announced the Community Health Care, Inc. (CHC) will be postponing...
Muscatine County pausing J&J, will replace those scheduled with Moderna