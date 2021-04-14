Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Livestream
Vaccination
Tracking the Curve
Search
Home
News
Vaccination
Tracking the Curve
National
International
Noticias
Livestream
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Closings
Weather Maps
River Levels
Traffic Cams
Iowa Road Conditions
Illinois Road Conditions
Sports
Spotlight Athlete
Scoreboard
Highlight Zone
Video
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Hello Quad Cities
Quad Cities Live
Community Calendar
Paula Sands Live
Contact Us/Submit Idea
Newsletter
Midday Medical
TV6 Investigates
Coronavirus
Vaccination FAQ
COVID-19 Map
Learn United
Submit Photos & Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
5 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Hello Quad Cities April 12 to 16 2021
Hellos April 12 2021
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High assignment and activities
Police search for missing teen out of Quincy, Illinois
Identities released in fatal crash Friday
School officials ‘deeply saddened’ following fatal crash in Amboy
State’s Attorney reviews Moline High School video investigation
Latest News
Hellos April 13 2021
Hellos April 12 2021
Hellos April 9 2021
Islamic Center of the Quad Cities holding free food pickup