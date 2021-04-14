Advertisement

Henry & Stark County cases rise, vaccination efforts continue

“We all have to do our part, by seeking vaccination, and by continuing the mitigation guidance”
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Ill. (KWQC) - Henry and Stark counties reported they were seeing an increase in positivity rates.

“We have to watch out for, as a region as a county as a state, is continued increase and if you look at the state, we’ve been inching up from in the 3% positivity to yesterday, I believe it was 4.9,” said RaeAnn Tucker, Director Health Promotions at Henry & Stark County Health Departments.

COVID fatigue and lax in following mitigations contributed to the creep up in numbers but they’re continuing vaccinations including a Pfizer clinic specifically for Henry and Stark County high schoolers on April 20th. Tucker said they’re working with the school districts and the Regional Office of Education for the clinic and transportation will be provided.

“It’s during school hours. Its registration [is] very easily through your local school or the Regional Office of Education. So as far as parents, take advantage of it and we’re getting those 16, 17, and 18-year-olds, still in school. "

It could also mean a return to missed events.

“If you’re fully vaccinated, and you are in close contact via the classroom, or via a sport, you will not have to quarantine,” Tucker said, “So, that’s the thing that’s been really hard in our local schools is trying to get back to normalcy, trying to get back to our events that happened in the spring. Those proms, those graduations, those banquets”

They’re hoping to continue vaccination efforts in the area.

“We’re really putting out the plea. Please don’t say, ‘what can we do we’re mad at COVID. There’s all these infections.’ We all have to do our part, by seeking vaccination, and by continuing the mitigation guidance,” Tucker said.

For more information, you can visit the Henry & Stark County Health Department’s Facebook page or website.

