Hy-Vee to hold community vaccination clinic in Davenport

Officials with Hy-Vee on Wednesday announced they will host a community vaccination clinic this...
Officials with Hy-Vee on Wednesday announced they will host a community vaccination clinic this weekend in Davenport. This will be located inside the former Gordmans location to vaccinate 2,200 individuals.(KCRG File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Hy-Vee on Wednesday announced they will host a community vaccination clinic this weekend in Davenport. This will be located inside the former Gordmans location to vaccinate 2,200 individuals.

The clinic will be Friday, April 16 through Sunday, April 18 at the former Gordmans at 3860 Elmore Avenue.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered at the clinic.

Those who are 16 years of age and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. A second dose clinic will be held at the same location the weekend of May 7-9.

Recipients of the vaccine will be contacted approximately 5 days before their second dose is due to schedule their second dose appointment.

Scheduling:

  • To schedule an appointment for Friday, April 16 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.,
  • To schedule an appointment for Saturday, April 17 between 8 a.m. and noon,
  • To schedule an appointment for Saturday, April 17 between noon and 4 p.m.,
  • To schedule an appointment on Sunday, April 18 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.,

Vaccine recipients are asked to remain in their vehicles until their appointment time slot. They should bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID (recommended); and a mask to wear.

