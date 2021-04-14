IDPH asks Iowans to monitor symptoms following J&J vaccine dose

Iowa (KWQC) - Following Tuesday’s announcement of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration being put on pause the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is asking Iowans to monitor symptoms. This is if you have received the J&J vaccine recently.

Officials with the IDPH recommended Tuesday that all J&J vaccine administration in the state should halt until further guidance is issued.

“The State is working with local public health and other vaccine providers to substitute Moderna and Pfizer vaccines where Johnson & Johnson has been allocated,” officials said in a release. “IDPH was informed that the Johnson & Johnson allocation to the state will be suspended for the next two weeks. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine represents a relatively small percentage of the allocation Iowa has received to date, so at this time, the pause is not anticipated to dramatically slow the pace of vaccinations in the state.”

For Iowans who have received the J&J vaccine within the last month, officials ask that if you present any of the following symptoms you should seek medical attention immediately. This can be done through your health care provider or urgent care/ER.

Severe headache

Leg pain

Abdominal pain

Shortness of breath

IDPH is not aware of any cases occurring among the Iowans who have received this vaccine.

