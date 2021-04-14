Illinois reports 3,500+ new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 3,536 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths.

The new deaths reported by IDPH include a Carroll County man in his 70s and a Whiteside County woman in her 30s.

Since the pandemic began, 1,288,934 people have tested positive for the virus, and 21,570 people have died.

As of last night, 2,076 people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus across the state. Of those, 453 were in the intensive care unit, and 198 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 4.2%; the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 5%.

IDPH also reported Wednesday that 7,482,650 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered, and 3,028,415 people, 23.77% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,810 doses, and 138,538 doses were reportedly administered statewide Tuesday, IDPH said.

