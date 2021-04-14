Intermittent bike path closures expected as part of I-74 River Bridge progress
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Intermittent bike path closures are expected in Moline and Bettendorf while crews work on the overheard I-74 structures.
The closures will be on the riverfront bike/pedestrian paths under I-74 in Moline and Bettendorf through the end of April.
Officials in a Facebook post said contractors will be working on overheard structures during that time.
