Intermittent bike path closures expected as part of I-74 River Bridge progress

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Intermittent bike path closures are expected in Moline and Bettendorf while crews work on the overheard I-74 structures.

The closures will be on the riverfront bike/pedestrian paths under I-74 in Moline and Bettendorf through the end of April.

Officials in a Facebook post said contractors will be working on overheard structures during that time.

