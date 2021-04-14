Iowa reports 655 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 655 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 358,139 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,857 people have died. The 14- and seven-day positivity rates were 4.7%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday:

Individuals tested: 1,671,928 (4,618,575 total tests)

Individuals recovered: 339,094

Individuals hospitalized: 218, two less than Tuesday

Individuals admitted over the last 24 hours: 46, 15 more than Tuesday

Individuals in ICU: 57, one more than Tuesday

Individuals on ventilator: 14

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a media briefing at 11 a.m.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,836,770 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Iowans across the state. More than 1.14 million Iowans, 36.32% of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, and 766,656 Iowans, 24.30% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

Iowa updates its vaccine data every afternoon. This story will be updated.

