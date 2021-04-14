Advertisement

Iowa reports 655 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold media briefing at 11 a.m.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 655 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 358,139 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,857 people have died. The 14- and seven-day positivity rates were 4.7%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday:

  • Individuals tested: 1,671,928 (4,618,575 total tests)
  • Individuals recovered: 339,094
  • Individuals hospitalized: 218, two less than Tuesday
  • Individuals admitted over the last 24 hours: 46, 15 more than Tuesday
  • Individuals in ICU: 57, one more than Tuesday
  • Individuals on ventilator: 14

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a media briefing at 11 a.m.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,836,770 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Iowans across the state. More than 1.14 million Iowans, 36.32% of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, and 766,656 Iowans, 24.30% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

Iowa updates its vaccine data every afternoon. This story will be updated.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High...
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High assignment and activities
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
The Office of the State’s Attorney has reviewed the complete investigation involving an...
State’s Attorney reviews Moline High School video investigation
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
East Carolina University wrapped up their first week administering the J&J vaccine in Greenville.
U.S. recommends ‘pause’ of J&J vaccine over clot reports

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
The Quad Cities Heat Track Club practices at West High School.
QC Heat Track Club gets helping hand from United Way grant
Quad Cities Heat Track Club practices at West High School.
Quad Cities Heat Track Club
Frost Thursday morning?
Frost and freeze potential will continue into next week