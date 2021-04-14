Last Frost/Freeze in QC

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - For the middle of April, the Quad Cities still has nights in the forecast that could see frost.

When does the Quad City area usually see its last frost or freeze in the spring? A majority of the last spring frosts/freezes occur in late April or early May.

In northern counties the average last freeze is in early May. (KWQC)

The data from the National Weather Service Quad Cities has been recorded since 1874. For the Quad City Area, over 78% of the dates of the last spring freeze fall within the late April to early May timeframe. The average last spring date in the Quad City Area where the minimum temperature reaches 32 degrees or below is April 21.

The colors correspond to the dates of the average last freeze. (KWQC)

DATE OF LAST SPRING FREEZE- LAST 10 YEARS

YEAR DATE TEMPERATURE 2020 May 12 31° 2019 April 15 27° 2018 April 29 27° 2017 May 03 32° 2016 April 13 29° 2015 May 01 32° 2014 April 23 32° 2013 May 13 32° 2012 April 23 32° 2011 May 04 29°

Of the top 10 latest freeze dates in the QCA, 2020 was number 7 on that list.

Are we close to seeing the last frost?

For now, we still should cover sensitive vegetation as temperatures could fall to the low 30s and aid frost formation this week. Into the middle of next week shows the chance for frost, too.

The average minimum temperature in the Quad Cities for this time of month is 40-42 degrees. (KWQC)

