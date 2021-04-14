Advertisement

Last Frost/Freeze in QC

The average last freeze is coming up
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - For the middle of April, the Quad Cities still has nights in the forecast that could see frost.

When does the Quad City area usually see its last frost or freeze in the spring? A majority of the last spring frosts/freezes occur in late April or early May.

In northern counties the average last freeze is in early May.
In northern counties the average last freeze is in early May.

The data from the National Weather Service Quad Cities has been recorded since 1874. For the Quad City Area, over 78% of the dates of the last spring freeze fall within the late April to early May timeframe. The average last spring date in the Quad City Area where the minimum temperature reaches 32 degrees or below is April 21.

The colors correspond to the dates of the average last freeze.
The colors correspond to the dates of the average last freeze.

DATE OF LAST SPRING FREEZE- LAST 10 YEARS

YEARDATETEMPERATURE
2020May 1231°
2019April 1527°
2018April 2927°
2017May 0332°
2016April 1329°
2015May 0132°
2014April 2332°
2013May 1332°
2012April 2332°
2011May 0429°

Of the top 10 latest freeze dates in the QCA, 2020 was number 7 on that list.

Are we close to seeing the last frost?

For now, we still should cover sensitive vegetation as temperatures could fall to the low 30s and aid frost formation this week. Into the middle of next week shows the chance for frost, too.

The average minimum temperature in the Quad Cities for this time of month is 40-42 degrees.
The average minimum temperature in the Quad Cities for this time of month is 40-42 degrees.

