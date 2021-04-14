Advertisement

Man wanted on failing to appear on meth charges in Whiteside County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Police need your help in locating a wanted suspect out of Whiteside County.

Officials with the Sterling Police Department say they are looking for Craig H. Hartman as he is wanted on a Whiteside County warrant for failing to appear on possession of methamphetamine charges.

The originating arrest for this Whiteside County failure to appear warrant is in connection to an incident that occurred on March 7, 2021, in Sterling, Illinois.

If you know the whereabouts of this wanted individual, please contact the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6606. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

Charges listed above are accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty

