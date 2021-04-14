Maquoketa looking for volunteers to help spread mulch at new Grove Street playground

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Volunteers are needed in the city of Maquoketa to help spread mulch at the city’s Grove Street playground. The playground was recently assembled thanks to volunteers officials said in a Facebook post.

Concrete was recently poured and this Friday at 8 a.m. the city will need more volunteers to spread the mulch. They will also help in putting up the border and installing fencing at the junior baseball field.

Those interested can contact Scott Warren at the Y if you are able to help, you can also call 652-6566 or swarren@maqymca.org.

