Advertisement

Much colder than normal today

Slight improvements later this week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- There will be heavier cloud cover through the afternoon, and this will have temperatures topping out in the 40s to low 50s today. Winds will be slightly breezy this afternoon with gusts near 25 mph. For the next few days we will not be able to see much time with mostly clear skies. Temperatures falling tonight into the 30s will give way to patchy frost. Winds from the north will continue through this week, leaving temperatures below normal. The next time to watch for rain will be Saturday.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 49º. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 52º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High...
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High assignment and activities
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
The Office of the State’s Attorney has reviewed the complete investigation involving an...
State’s Attorney reviews Moline High School video investigation
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
East Carolina University wrapped up their first week administering the J&J vaccine in Greenville.
U.S. recommends ‘pause’ of J&J vaccine over clot reports

Latest News

Frost Thursday morning?
Much colder than normal today
Frost Thursday morning?
Frost and freeze potential will continue into next week
First Alert Forecast - Frost to start our Wednesday with a cool afternoon to follow
Patchy Frost Tonight, Chilly Wednesday Afternoon
First Alert Forecast - Frost to start our Wednesday with a cool afternoon to follow
First Alert Forecast - Frost to start our Wednesday with a cool afternoon to follow