Much colder than normal today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- There will be heavier cloud cover through the afternoon, and this will have temperatures topping out in the 40s to low 50s today. Winds will be slightly breezy this afternoon with gusts near 25 mph. For the next few days we will not be able to see much time with mostly clear skies. Temperatures falling tonight into the 30s will give way to patchy frost. Winds from the north will continue through this week, leaving temperatures below normal. The next time to watch for rain will be Saturday.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 49º. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 52º.

