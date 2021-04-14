Advertisement

Much colder than normal today

Moderating temps through the end of the week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:24 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Most areas are around freezing this morning under mostly clear skies.  This is just the start of what will be a chilly April day in the QCA.  Look for more wrap around clouds and cool temps from the upper level system over the Great Lakes. This means NW winds will gust close to 25mph, off and on clouds some of which may produce a sprinkle, and highs in the 40s and 50s.  Temps will slowly moderate heading into the weekend with most areas getting back to the 50s and 60s. Only a minor chance for rain on Saturday, otherwise all eyes turn to a front early next week that could bring us rain by Monday night.

TODAY: Partly sunny.  High: 49º.  Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny.  High: 51º.

