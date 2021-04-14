Muscatine County pausing J&J, will replace those scheduled with Moderna

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials in Muscatine announced the Community Health Care, Inc. (CHC) will be postponing all scheduled Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics at this time.

This follows the news that the CDC recommends pausing the administration of the J&J vaccine following rare blood clots and platelet changes. These were reported in six people who received the vaccine, out of just under six million doses given in the United States.

“The pause in the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be in effect until the CDC and other organizations review the data and make a recommendation on safety,” city officials said in a release. “This does not affect Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.”

CHC will postpone those scheduled J&J clinics and appointments that were scheduled in Muscatine this week have been switched to the Moderna vaccine.

If you already signed up for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine you do not need to reserve an appointment again.

For information and updates related to COVID-19, visit this website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.