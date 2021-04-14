Advertisement

Muscatine County pausing J&J, will replace those scheduled with Moderna

City officials in Muscatine announced the Community Health Care, Inc. (CHC) will be postponing...
City officials in Muscatine announced the Community Health Care, Inc. (CHC) will be postponing all scheduled Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics at this time.(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials in Muscatine announced the Community Health Care, Inc. (CHC) will be postponing all scheduled Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics at this time.

This follows the news that the CDC recommends pausing the administration of the J&J vaccine following rare blood clots and platelet changes. These were reported in six people who received the vaccine, out of just under six million doses given in the United States.

“The pause in the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be in effect until the CDC and other organizations review the data and make a recommendation on safety,” city officials said in a release. “This does not affect Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.”

CHC will postpone those scheduled J&J clinics and appointments that were scheduled in Muscatine this week have been switched to the Moderna vaccine.

If you already signed up for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine you do not need to reserve an appointment again.

For information and updates related to COVID-19, visit this website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High...
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High assignment and activities
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
The Office of the State’s Attorney has reviewed the complete investigation involving an...
State’s Attorney reviews Moline High School video investigation
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
East Carolina University wrapped up their first week administering the J&J vaccine in Greenville.
U.S. recommends ‘pause’ of J&J vaccine over clot reports

Latest News

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘Red’ states on U.S. electoral map lagging on vaccinations
For Iowans who have received the J&J vaccine within the last month, officials ask that if you...
IDPH asks Iowans to monitor symptoms following J&J vaccine dose
Officials with Hy-Vee on Wednesday announced they will host a community vaccination clinic this...
Hy-Vee to hold community vaccination clinic in Davenport
Keeping middle seats vacant on airplanes can reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure by up to 57%,...
Study: Leaving middle seat open on planes reduces COVID exposure risk