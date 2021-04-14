Muscatine first responders called to assist disabled boat on Mississippi River

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Fire Department and the Muscatine County Search and Rescue team were called to assist an 80-foot yacht that was reportedly taking on water on the Mississippi River.

According to a news release, first responders were notified just before noon Wed., April 14, that a vessel broke a drive shaft which punched a hole into the gear box and tore apart the starboard propeller shaft. Two people on board The Lady Chateau were headed upriver to Minnesota. They called the U.S. Coast Guard for help, which then contacted first responders in Muscatine.

“They had the hole repaired and units assisted the boat to the floating dock at the riverfront because they lost their ability to steer to the port side,” Battalion Chief Gary Ronzheimer said. “Units remained ready to assist in case we had to take the two individuals off the boat.”

The boat will remain in Muscatine while the owners determine when they can move it upriver to a dry dock capable of handling the 62-ton craft to make repairs.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.