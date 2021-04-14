Police: Man led Davenport police officers on high-speed chase following reported gunfire in East Moline

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he led Davenport police on a high-speed chase following a gunfire incident in East Moline.

Isaiah Devontez Robinson, 20, was booked into the Scott County Jail around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on one count of eluding, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

He was released less than two hours later after a $5,000 bond was posted on his behalf.

Robinson has a preliminary hearing on May 4.

Around 10:22 a.m. Tuesday, East Moline officers responded to the 1300 block of 9th Avenue for a gunfire report, police said in a media release.

No one was injured.

Officers spoke with witnesses and reviewed video surveillance in the area; a suspect vehicle was identified from the video surveillance.

Information about the vehicle was relayed to other police agencies in the area, according to the release.

Davenport police located the car around 12:11 and attempted to pull it over. According to an arrest affidavit, the vehicle took off and drove at speeds reaching 90 mph.

Police eventually stopped the vehicle and arrested Robinson, the driver and sole occupant. According to the affidavit, officers searched the vehicle and found 32.70 grams of marijuana wax, $943 cash, and two spent .380 shell casings on the driver’s side.

East Moline Police said in the release Tuesday that it was unknown if Robinson was involved in the gunfire incident. TV6 has reached out to police for an update in the case.

Courts records show Robinson has pending drug charges in Scott County and marijuana, aggravated fleeing, and resisting charges in Rock Island County.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.