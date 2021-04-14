Advertisement

Preventing frost from damaging your garden

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Springtime is typically a season of ups & downs in the Quad Cities.

Cold temperatures at night and even frost can hurt your early gardening efforts. One pro tip to protect your plants is to put a protective cover over them, such as a sheet or a light blanket.

“People need to be careful, I mean we’re a little early putting stuff into the ground as you know we’re still probably 2 weeks away from our last frost date,” says Tom Monroe of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.

If you have tulips already in bloom, Monroe also says they are a prime target for frost damage.

