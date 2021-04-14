QC Heat Track Club gets helping hand from United Way grant

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ebonie Bailey has a passion for track, “Track was like drinking water.” It’s the love of the sport, that inspired her to start the Quad Cities Heat Track Club.

“I thought, man this is perfect timing for me to one, give back to the Quad Cities,” Bailey says, “Give the youth an opportunity that they normally wouldn’t really have.”

The Club is open is anyone ages seven to eighteen. They meet every Tuesday and Thursday for practice at West High School in Davenport from 6-7p.m. While training is the main goal of practices, Bailey says her club is not just about track.

“So we talk about literacy, we talk about eating habits, it’s not just track and field. It’s life. How do you apply working hard to school? Or to a project that you’re doing at home? It’s the same thing as when we hit the track. It’s not always going to be easy at practice, meets are not always going to be easy. But how do we give you the foundation to really put in the work and to see the results.”

In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income and health.”

The Quad Cities Heat Track Club received $3,000. “Receiving the money was extremely exciting, because it allows us to offer scholarships.”

Bailey says if an athlete makes it to state or nationals, she does not want a family’s financial situation to get in the way.

“So we wanted to have this little nest egg where we can set money aside for the athletes who make it and encourage them like hey if you make it, you’re not going to be in a situation where your family can’t afford for you to go so now you have to like forfeit your spot. We’re not going to do that at all. So having the United Way grant was really really important to the club, as well as being able to sponsor families who may be in a financial hardship. Especially after the pandemic, things just look different in our world now. So to have this money allows us to really expand the club, get the proper equipment that we were needing, not have parents pay for uniforms. Like it’s huge.”

If you are interested in joining the Quad Cities Heat Track club, registration is $100, but Bailey says if there’s a financial hardship, she does not want that to stop anyone from joining. To join, you must also have a membership with the USATF.

