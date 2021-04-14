Quad City Symphony Orchestra providing live music entertainment at Milan vaccine clinic

After inspiration from famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma holding an impromptu concert at the clinic where he was vaccinated, the Rock Island County Health Department and Quad City Symphony Orchestra have partnered to entertain with live music at the Milan vaccine clinic.

“So we were like, this is such a great idea! Why don’t we bring some of our musicians out for folks who are getting vaccinated?” says Brian Baxter, Executive Director for the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.

“I’ve always wanted to go to the Quad City Symphony but I never had the chance so this is awesome,” said Brian Maere as he waited during the observation time after getting the shot.

Aside from entertainment, it’s also a way for the musicians to return to playing in front of a live audience.

“They are happy to play because a lot of them have lost a lot of work yet this year. It’s a small thing that we can do to help the community heal and lets us get back to providing really powerful live music experiences,” says Baxter.

Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer at the Rock Island County Health Department, says she hopes the partnership brings joy during this difficult time.

“I hope they get a little joy. It’s been a hunkered-down period where we have just been existing and that’s not a way to live life but it’s something we have to do right now. But music and culture and the arts are what make life worth living and we really hope that we can bring a little taste to people and celebrate the fact that people have taken this positive step in choosing to get vaccinated,” says Hill.

Musicians will be at the Milan vaccine clinic twice a week through May 20th.

