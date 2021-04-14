Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Camanche man sexually abused 10-year-old

Nicholas Lee Campie, 19, of Camanche, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse,...
Nicholas Lee Campie, 19, of Camanche, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, and enticing a minor younger than 13, a Class C felony.(KWQC/Clinton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 19-year-old Camanche man faces felony charges after police say he sexually abused a 10-year-old girl.

Courts records show Nicholas Lee Campie made an initial appearance Friday in Clinton County Court. He is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and enticing a minor younger than 13, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

Court records show he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned on April 29.

He remained in the Clinton County Jail Wednesday on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

On May 14, a report was made to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office regarding sexual contact between a 10-year-old girl and Campie, then 18, according to arrest affidavits.

According to the affidavits:

The girl’s parent saw text messages between her and a contact in her phone saved as “Nick.”

Her phone was turned over to the sheriff’s department, and her parent provided them with screenshots of a text message exchange.

The girl said she began speaking with Campie after he added her on Snapchat. She said he told her he was 18.

She said the two met up twice. The first time, he picked her up and took her to his house to play video games. The girl said she was at the home for several hours before he drove her back home.

She said she went again went with him about two weeks later and that he had sexual contact with her.

Campie initially denied knowing the girl or speaking with her through text messages and social media.

He later admitted he knew her and that they started speaking on Snapchat. He also admitted picking her up the same night to have a sexual encounter.

He also said he viewed the girl’s Facebook page and thought she looked young, according to the affidavits.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High...
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High assignment and activities
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
The Office of the State’s Attorney has reviewed the complete investigation involving an...
State’s Attorney reviews Moline High School video investigation
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
East Carolina University wrapped up their first week administering the J&J vaccine in Greenville.
U.S. recommends ‘pause’ of J&J vaccine over clot reports

Latest News

COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois reports 3,500+ new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths Wednesday
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
The Quad Cities Heat Track Club practices at West High School.
QC Heat Track Club gets helping hand from United Way grant
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 655 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours