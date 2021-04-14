Sheriff’s Office: Camanche man sexually abused 10-year-old

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 19-year-old Camanche man faces felony charges after police say he sexually abused a 10-year-old girl.

Courts records show Nicholas Lee Campie made an initial appearance Friday in Clinton County Court. He is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and enticing a minor younger than 13, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

Court records show he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned on April 29.

He remained in the Clinton County Jail Wednesday on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

On May 14, a report was made to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office regarding sexual contact between a 10-year-old girl and Campie, then 18, according to arrest affidavits.

According to the affidavits:

The girl’s parent saw text messages between her and a contact in her phone saved as “Nick.”

Her phone was turned over to the sheriff’s department, and her parent provided them with screenshots of a text message exchange.

The girl said she began speaking with Campie after he added her on Snapchat. She said he told her he was 18.

She said the two met up twice. The first time, he picked her up and took her to his house to play video games. The girl said she was at the home for several hours before he drove her back home.

She said she went again went with him about two weeks later and that he had sexual contact with her.

Campie initially denied knowing the girl or speaking with her through text messages and social media.

He later admitted he knew her and that they started speaking on Snapchat. He also admitted picking her up the same night to have a sexual encounter.

He also said he viewed the girl’s Facebook page and thought she looked young, according to the affidavits.

