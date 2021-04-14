Advertisement

Vaccine clinic to be held for students at Burlington High School

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A vaccination clinic will be held at the Burlington High School on April 28 for students. This will be held by officials with Des Moines County Public Health.

Students who are 16 and older on or before April 28 will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

This will be a two-dose vaccine and the second dose will be given at the high school on May 19.

Parents, guardians, and students who are 18 or older will need to complete and sign a two-page form and return it to the Burlington High School office by April 23. This is necessary to be scheduled as part of the clinic.

School officials say paper copies of the required forms will be mailed to eligible students or can be picked up in the high school’s main office.

If you have questions, please contact Des Moines County Public Health at 319-753-8290.

Posted by BCSD Burlington Community School District on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

