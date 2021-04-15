Advertisement

Apple studies whether Apple Watch can detect COVID-19, flu

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early...
The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early signs of respiratory illnesses, like the flu or coronavirus.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple is trying to find out if your iPhone or Apple Watch can detect COVID-19.

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early signs of respiratory illnesses, like the flu or coronavirus.

Information being collected for the study includes heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns and even handwashing.

The six-month study will use volunteers from the Seattle area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Devontez Robinson, 20, of Davenport, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony.
Police: Man led Davenport police officers on high-speed chase following reported gunfire in East Moline
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High...
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High assignment and activities
The Office of the State’s Attorney has reviewed the complete investigation involving an...
State’s Attorney reviews Moline High School video investigation
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Muscatine first responders called to assist disabled boat on Mississippi River

Latest News

Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright
The search for 12 missing after a boat capsized off the Louisiana coast continues.
Families of missing men from capsized boat hold out hope for safe returns
A boat is seen capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.
Divers to examine capsized lift boat off Louisiana coast
LIVE: Watchdog testimony on Capitol riot