Burlington Man Facing Sexual Assault Charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -An arrest warrant has been issued for a Burlington man for an alleged sexual assault. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department says officers conducted a search warrant at the home of 72-year-old Nelson Percy Stegall and as a result an arrest warrant has been issued for Stegall for Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree, which is a class B felony.

Des Moines county officials say their investigation started because of a tip from police in Florida. On October 10, 2020 the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Punta Gorda, Florida Police Department in reference to a sexual assault that happened in Des Moines County, IA between 2012 and 2018. Detectives with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office then began to investigate the sexual assault allegation.

Detectives were advised , Stegall, was the suspect and that he was already in custody in Florida where he was charged with engaging in an act which constituted sexual battery by upon or with a child 12 years of age or older but younger than 18 years of age by a person in familial or custodial authority.

