Cedar County now 28% fully vaccinated, rural areas seeing big increase in vaccinations

TIPTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Back in January, the QCA’s more rural areas like Cedar County were only being given one hundred doses of vaccine per week. That has now changed to four hundred first and four hundred second doses.

“At that point we were thinking, are we ever going to get through this, are we ever going to get enough vaccine to make a difference in our county? And now, we got it a lot faster than we ever anticipated,” says Jamie Walker, Director at Cedar County Public Health.

So far, Cedar County is at 28% fully vaccinated, a big jump from just weeks ago. 40% of residents have at least one dose.

Louisa county is at 26% fully vaccinated and Jackson county is at 25% fully vaccinated.

“Just a couple weeks ago we were higher than the state average,” says Walker.

She attributes that success to a better process for scheduling appointments and the all hands on deck operation they have been doing for months now.

“We at least know we are moving in the right direction now and we have the resources so be able to do that. So while I don’t want to admit that there is no stress at this point, it just looks a little bit different and the end in sight looks a little more hopeful,” says Walker.

Cedar County is holding vaccine clinics every Wednesday at the Heartland Sports Complex in Tipton. Open appointments are posted on the county’s website.

