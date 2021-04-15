Cold streak continues for another week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Once again most areas are down in the 30s this morning under mostly clear skies. Clear skies won’t last long though as more clouds roll in from the NW by mid morning. This afternoon will once again feature more clouds than sun and NW winds keeping highs in the 40s and 50s. Get used to this as the next 10 days will be similar with a few expectations. Friday will be the sunniest day of the week helping highs back to the upper 50s. We are tracking two minor chances for rain. One arrives Saturday, but most of the moisture stays to our south, thus we will be dealing with cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s. The second chance will arrive Monday night into next Tuesday which could bring a snowflake mixing in, but nothing that will impact travel. Frost/freeze conditions will be a daily occurrence next week.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 53º. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 58º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.