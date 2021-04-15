Advertisement

Cold streak for the week

Frost/freeze chances continue next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Temperatures tonight will fall into the 30s, but there will be a low risk for widespread frost. Those that have sensitive vegetation should still be covering their plants overnight or bringing them inside. With winds from the north for the rest of the week and more clouds than not, high temperatures will continue to be in the 50s. Through parts of Saturday a light shower could pop up in southern counties. Although there is the chance for low 60s Monday, a strong cold front pushes highs to the 40s Tuesday. This cold front also gives the area a better chance for rain and even a few flakes late Monday into Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing, areas frost. Low: 35°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 58°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Angela Marxen was arrested Thursday, April 15, 2021.
LeClaire daycare provider facing murder charge in Feb. 2020 infant death
Randy J. Boyle, 33, was booked into the Scott County Jail on one count each of second-degree...
Iowa State Patrol: Man led police on high-speed chase, crashed truck while children were in the back seat
Isaiah Devontez Robinson, 20, of Davenport, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony.
Police: Man led Davenport police officers on high-speed chase following reported gunfire in East Moline
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High...
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High assignment and activities
The Office of the State’s Attorney has reviewed the complete investigation involving an...
State’s Attorney reviews Moline High School video investigation

Latest News

Cloudy
Cloudy afternoon
Cooler than normal today
Cold streak continues for another week
Frost and freeze potential continue into next week.
Much colder next week?
No warm up in sight