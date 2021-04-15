CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on possession, burglary and probation violation charges

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Have you seen this man?

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need help from the community in locating 36-year-old Dana Sondej.

Rock Island County officials are looking for him for violating probation on original charges of theft, police in Moline are looking for him for possession of a controlled substance, police in Bettendorf are looking for him for possession of methamphetamine and officials in Henry County, Illinois are looking for him on charges of burglary.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

