CRIME STOPPERS: Security camera destroyed at Moline church; suspect wanted

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials need your help in identifying a wanted suspect.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help identifying a suspect who is wanted in connection with security cameras being destroyed at a church in Moline.

Police in Moline say on April 8 the suspect could be seen on security camera footage walking up to the camera and ripping it down, destroying it.

The suspect was seen carrying a backpack, a plastic bag and an empty wire spool. Officials say he was wearing a blue Nirvana shirt and a black baseball cap.

If you recognize him, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

