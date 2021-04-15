Davenport City Council approves $5 million in upgrades to Modern Woodmen Park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council approved $5.1 million in spending towards Modern Woodmen Park on Wednesday.

Under an updated lease agreement with the owners of the Quad Cities River Bandits, the city plans to invest the money in renovations and upgrades to the stadium.

The improvements are listed in three categories: projects required by the MLB facility standards, major system improvements and replacements, and new or improved amenities.

Category one includes: Flood wall extension ($550,000), workout room addition ($845,200), clubhouse renovations ($259,000). Category two includes: Suite level HVAC ($1,100,000), facia replacement ($500,000), seat replacement ($425,000), generator replacement ($500,000), ballfield security ($150,000). Category three includes: Mobility enhancement ($400,000) and party plaza shade covering ($375,000).

“If you want to have a professional baseball team in your city, there is a cost to that,” Davenport Alderman At-Large Kyle Gripp said, “The model that we’ve chosen to take in Davenport is that we pay little by little every year to maintain the ballpark with the idea that the asset doesn’t degrade.”

Although the upkeep of Modern Woodmen Park comes at a cost to Davenport, in a full baseball season the stadium has an economic impact of over $18 million in the city every year.

“It’s a world-class stadium. The city receives acclaim throughout the country because of our iconic stadium. To keep it an award winning professional baseball stadium, it takes an annual investment,” Ward 4 Alderman Ray Ambrose said.

The item passed nine to one by the council and keeps professional baseball in the city for another ten years.

“Some people might not be necessarily interested in the baseball game that is going on at the particular time, but they are certainly interested in the camaraderie and excitement,” Mayor Mike Matson said.

The River Bandits’ home opener at Modern Woodmen Park is May 11.

