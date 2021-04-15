Free tree giveaway in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - An effort to replace trees after the destructive August, 2020 Derecho is paying off. Clinton Trees Forever launched a Reforest 2 Rebuild fundraising campaign to help plant and regrow a more diverse and resilient tree canopy in Clinton’s residential areas. Now, eight months later, the organization plans to give away free trees on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

“Because of the generosity of the community, we raised over $5,600. Our organization also added funds allowing us to offer 85 free trees to our neighbors in celebration of Arbor Day,” said Clinton Trees Forever member Amanda Eberhart

The tree adoption is open to residents of Clinton only and limited to one tree per residence. Seven different species are available including State Street Maple, Autumn Blaze Maple, Redbud, White Swamp Oak, Burr Oak, Greenspire Linden, and Gladiator Crab.

“The trees range in size from 5- to 10-gallon so they are good-sized trees. Now is a critical time to plant a better tomorrow for future generations,” added Eberhart. Residents who receive a tree will be required to plant, water, and provide on-going maintenance. Clinton Trees Forever will provide proper planting instructions.

To reserve a tree, submit an online or paper application to Clinton Trees Forever. Trees will be available on a first come, first served basis. The link to the online application can be found at www.facebook.com/clintontreesforever. Paper applications are available at 843 13th Ave N, Clinton, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Participants must pick up their tree on Saturday, May 1, between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at Hawthorne Park (10th Ave N and 3rd St).

Clinton Trees Forever is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Its mission is to plant and care for trees and the environment by empowering people, building community, and promoting stewardship.

