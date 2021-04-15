Advertisement

Genesis Health System: 30k doses have been administered

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials with Genesis Health System on Thursday announced its latest vaccination numbers.

As of April 15, 29,769 people have been vaccinated by Genesis. This number indicates first dose only, the second dose is scheduled when the first dose is administered.

Officials also announced over 30,000 vaccines have been supplied. They announced 30,484 doses have been supplied.

“Doses of vaccine supplied indicates first dose only,” officials said on Thursday. “All vaccine supplied is scheduled for and given within one week of receiving. There will always be more in the supplied number, as we have patients scheduled thru the rest of the week.”

Do your part in the fight against COVID-19 and get vaccinated today. The Genesis COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is NOW OPEN TO...

Posted by Genesis Health System on Thursday, April 15, 2021

