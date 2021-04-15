Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds says 33 percent of Iowans are fully vaccinated

Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said despite the pausing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine she is encouraging Iowans to continue to get vaccinated. She also said there should still be enough of the other vaccines to go around.

“The temporary pausing of use of the vaccine should not impact supply going forward,” Governor Reynolds said in a press conference on Wednesday. “Fortunately, additional doses of Pfizer and Moderna will be available for nationwide distribution next week and we’ve been receiving an ample supply of both here in Iowa.”

Governor Reynolds also said in her conference that Iowa has administered 1.9 million doses of vaccine and 33 percent of all Iowans are now fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Devontez Robinson, 20, of Davenport, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony.
Police: Man led Davenport police officers on high-speed chase following reported gunfire in East Moline
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High...
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High assignment and activities
The Office of the State’s Attorney has reviewed the complete investigation involving an...
State’s Attorney reviews Moline High School video investigation
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous...
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Latest News

City officials in Muscatine announced the Community Health Care, Inc. (CHC) will be postponing...
Muscatine County pausing J&J, will replace those scheduled with Moderna
Officials with Hy-Vee on Wednesday announced they will host a community vaccination clinic this...
Hy-Vee to hold community vaccination clinic in Davenport
FILE - In this March 18, 2021 file photo, a salesperson helps a customer shopping for boots at...
$1,400 stimulus checks helped March retail sales soar 9.8%
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments