Gov. Reynolds says 33 percent of Iowans are fully vaccinated

Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said despite the pausing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine she is encouraging Iowans to continue to get vaccinated. She also said there should still be enough of the other vaccines to go around.

“The temporary pausing of use of the vaccine should not impact supply going forward,” Governor Reynolds said in a press conference on Wednesday. “Fortunately, additional doses of Pfizer and Moderna will be available for nationwide distribution next week and we’ve been receiving an ample supply of both here in Iowa.”

Governor Reynolds also said in her conference that Iowa has administered 1.9 million doses of vaccine and 33 percent of all Iowans are now fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.