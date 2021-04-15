Narratives QC helps at-risk young adults with United Way grant

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new non-profit in the Quad Cities is helping at-risk young adults and it’s doing it with help from the United Way of the Quad Cities.

Narratives QC was founded last year by Annette Clevenger. “We provide life-skills coaching to vulnerable, at-risk adults, ages 17-24 to help them find their path, their purpose in life and ultimately to help them succeed.”

She says while the Quad Cities has several organizations to help various groups of people, she noticed there was a specific need.

“But there really are no preventative services for young adults and I’m making the claim and I think it probably holds true, the most critical life transition in our life is from youth to adulthood. And it’s not this magical, you turn 18, and all of a sudden you have it figured out, like ta-da, you’ve got adulting down. It really is something that we need people to mentor us in and so many young adults in our community don’t have role models and mentors or parents who have really been a positive influence to come alongside and show them how to adult well. And so out of that, Narratives was kind of born.”

In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income and health.”

Narratives received $4,999 from the fund.

“This is our first grant that we’ve received as an organization, and so it’s really helping us launch and putting us on the map. But I also love that the United Equity fund was our first grant we received because it speaks to the demographics that we are trying to serve and we see that there are a lot of youth of color that are falling through the cracks and so this grant is specifically targetted to serve them and it’s going to help and grow Narratives, but it’s also going to help us serve many of the young adults that we see needing the help.”

Clevenger plans to use the money to bring on new staff. “We’ve been an all-volunteer organization up until now and this will help us start to hire staff and will also open it up to having more young adults that we serve and everyone that we will serve under this grant will be young adults of color.”

If you would like to get involved with Narratives, you can find a nomination form on their website.

