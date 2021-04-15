Advertisement

NEST Cafe

QCA “pay what you can” dining experience soon to have a permanent location
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

It’s “good food and a feel-good experience”. Laura Mahn, founder of NEST Cafe, comes back to PSL to talk about the mission of the non-profit, how you can find their “pop up” events, and the exciting details about a new permanent, Rock Island location due to open soon. Mahn also talks about having recently been given a $3,000 grant from the United Way’s United for Equity fund to help solve food insecurity in the Quad Cities.

NEST (which stands for Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together) is committed to preparing real, nutritious food that can nourish both the body and the community regardless of the means of those that want to eat. There is a “suggested” price for each featured meal. Diners can pay that price or more to help cover the cost of those with less ability to pay. Those that have less means have the option of simply paying what they can.

St, John’s Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Avenue, Rock Island has provided NEST a “pop-up” location to serve curbside pick-up meals and will host the next event on April 22nd from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The featured menu Southwest Chicken & Vegetables over Cornbread with brownies for dessert.

NEST Cafe / Email contact: nest.cafe.qc@gmail.com / Facebook Page

Just 10 days.....Southwest vegetables over cornbread (with southwest style chicken for our meat eaters) and brownies for...

Posted by NEST Café Quad Cities on Monday, April 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Devontez Robinson, 20, of Davenport, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony.
Police: Man led Davenport police officers on high-speed chase following reported gunfire in East Moline
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High...
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High assignment and activities
The Office of the State’s Attorney has reviewed the complete investigation involving an...
State’s Attorney reviews Moline High School video investigation
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous...
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Latest News

The Bix 7 is Back
The East Moline Public Library is looking for public donations of empty baby food jars and egg...
East Moline library looking for public donations of jars, egg cartons
Randy J. Boyle, 33, was booked into the Scott County Jail on one count each of second-degree...
Iowa State Patrol: Man led police on high-speed chase, crashed truck while children were in the back seat
City officials in Muscatine announced the Community Health Care, Inc. (CHC) will be postponing...
Muscatine County pausing J&J, will replace those scheduled with Moderna
Officials with Hy-Vee on Wednesday announced they will host a community vaccination clinic this...
Hy-Vee to hold community vaccination clinic in Davenport