ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

It’s “good food and a feel-good experience”. Laura Mahn, founder of NEST Cafe, comes back to PSL to talk about the mission of the non-profit, how you can find their “pop up” events, and the exciting details about a new permanent, Rock Island location due to open soon. Mahn also talks about having recently been given a $3,000 grant from the United Way’s United for Equity fund to help solve food insecurity in the Quad Cities.

NEST (which stands for Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together) is committed to preparing real, nutritious food that can nourish both the body and the community regardless of the means of those that want to eat. There is a “suggested” price for each featured meal. Diners can pay that price or more to help cover the cost of those with less ability to pay. Those that have less means have the option of simply paying what they can.

St, John’s Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Avenue, Rock Island has provided NEST a “pop-up” location to serve curbside pick-up meals and will host the next event on April 22nd from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The featured menu Southwest Chicken & Vegetables over Cornbread with brownies for dessert.

NEST Cafe / Email contact: nest.cafe.qc@gmail.com / Facebook Page

Just 10 days.....Southwest vegetables over cornbread (with southwest style chicken for our meat eaters) and brownies for... Posted by NEST Café Quad Cities on Monday, April 12, 2021

