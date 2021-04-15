Niabi Zoo Opens for 2021 Season

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -

Niabi Zoo’s Joel Vanderbush, Curator of Conservation & Education, joins PSL to celebrate the open of Niabi Zoo during the weekend of April 10-11, 2021. Members of the zoo were able to visit on a RAINY Saturday, April 10, while the general public was officially welcomed starting on Sunday, April 11.

Visiting Niabi is FREE for a limited period of time as the zoo begins the season and there are many COVID restrictions in place. Please watch the video or visit the facility’s website (or FACEBOOK PAGE) to learn more. There are many photos of animals shared during the segment---including the brand new animal additions: the white rhino (arriving at Niabi later in April).

Niabi Zoo website

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.